Guwahati: Signs of internal friction may be emerging within the United Democratic Party (UDP) following the recent reshuffle in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s cabinet.

The removal of ministers Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla to make way for UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh and senior leader Lahkmen Rymbui has stirred speculation about discontent within the party ranks.

The reshuffle, seen by many as politically sensitive, raised eyebrows when Paul Lyngdoh skipped the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Lyngdoh felt blindsided by the decision, calling it a personal blow.

In an effort to counter growing speculation, Metbah Lyngdoh, now a newly sworn-in minister, emphasized that the party reached the decision through a collective agreement.

According to a report by Northeast Live, he stated that the UDP encourages inclusivity and open dialogue, and that differing views do not equate to division.

“We made this decision together. Every stakeholder was involved in the process that led to my and Lahkmen Rymbui’s induction,” Metbah clarified.

The broader reshuffle, carried out by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 government under CM Sangma, brought in eight new ministers. This strategic move aims to improve governance and streamline public service delivery.

Metbah Lyngdoh now oversees the Power, Textiles, Water Resources, and Taxation departments, while Lahkmen Rymbui takes charge of key ministries including Education, Revenue & Disaster Management, Information & Public Relations, and Law.