Guwahati: Traditional village leaders from the Assam-Meghalaya border region in Ri-Bhoi, united under the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Border Area (SKRSBA), have urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to keep all 18 Khasi villages under Raid Nongtung, Khyriem Syiemship, within Meghalaya’s jurisdiction.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through local MLA Charles Marngar on Tuesday, outlining several challenges faced by the border communities.

In their appeal, the Synjuk emphasized the successful implementation of MGNREGA schemes by the Village Employment Councils (VECs) in the area. However, they raised concerns about significant delays in the disbursal of material payments, which have disrupted ongoing development work.

They also flagged issues with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), noting that despite substantial investment, the villages still lack an adequate water supply.

The leaders called for the Chief Minister’s intervention to ensure the scheme delivers its promised benefits.

The memorandum highlighted the poor condition of three key roads, from Mawlasnai to Jatalong, Khyndewso to Sabuda, and Thadrang to Khliehamwang. The Synjuk stressed that these roads are crucial for connectivity and urgently require government attention and repair.

Addressing the lack of basic infrastructure, the village heads expressed dismay that many of these villages still lack electricity decades after Independence. They requested the government to provide solar-powered lighting and batteries through the Chief Minister’s Solar Mission.

The Synjuk also brought up the absence of healthcare services from the Meghalaya side. Referring to a proposal submitted by the Medical Officer of Mawlasnai PHC, they urged the government to establish at least two sub-centres to serve the healthcare needs of residents.

By addressing these concerns, the Synjuk said, the government can ensure that border communities receive the essential services and development support they have long been denied.