Shillong: An Assam Police constable has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in a village in Meghalaya‘s Ri-Bhoi district.

The incident took place on August 27 under the jurisdiction of the Mawlasnai Outpost.

After the incident was reported, a police team was dispatched to Lumding in Assam. The accused was arrested on August 28 and brought back to Nongpoh the same day.

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway and a charge sheet will be filed soon. The officer also stated that police will ensure the trial is completed promptly.

Proceedings have also been initiated to provide compensation to the victim as per the law.

