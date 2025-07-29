Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA from Khliehriat, Kyrmen Shylla, has said that heavy rainfall could be responsible for the disappearance of nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of coal from two depots in the state.

The missing coal came to notice following the submission of the 31st interim report by the Justice (Retd.) BP Katakey committee to the Meghalaya High Court last week.

Reacting to the report, Shylla said that Meghalaya receives one of the highest amounts of rainfall in the country, and suggested that the rain may have washed away the coal. He also referred to recent claims that flooding in Assam was linked to heavy rainfall in Meghalaya.

Shylla stated that he was not aware of any illegal coal mining taking place in the state. He said it was the responsibility of the concerned department to verify such activities. “Local people never indulge in illegal activities unless it is a matter of their survival,” he added.

According to records from the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), 1,839.03 metric tonnes of coal were stored at a depot in Diengngan village in Ri-Bhoi district. However, a recent inspection found only 2.5 metric tonnes, along with traces of coal. Similarly, in Rajaju village of West Khasi Hills district, only about 8 metric tonnes of coal were found, as opposed to the previously recorded 2,121.62 metric tonnes.

Taking note of the findings, a division bench of Justices Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Wanlura Diengdoh observed that the matter was serious, as the coal appeared to have been lifted and transported by unknown persons despite prior detection. The High Court has directed the state government to identify those responsible and take appropriate action.