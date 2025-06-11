Guwahati: The Indore Crime Branch revealed on Tuesday that four men confessed to murdering Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Chand Yadav, the suspects not only admitted to the crime during interrogation but also claimed that Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was present at the scene and witnessed the attack.

“All four suspects have admitted to killing Raja Raghuvanshi,” Yadav confirmed in a statement to a news agency. He said the first blow came from Vishal Thakur, also known as Vicky. The group allegedly assaulted Raja and later disposed of his body by throwing it into a deep gorge.

Planned Escape Across States

The Crime Branch investigation revealed that three of the accused, Vishal, Akash, and Anand, fled Indore by train after the murder. They changed routes multiple times, first traveling to Guwahati and then to Shillong.

Meanwhile, Raj Kushwaha, who police believe is Sonam’s lover and one of the masterminds, remained in Indore. Investigators allege that he funded the escape by providing each of the three men with Rs 40,000–Rs 50,000 for travel expenses.

The accused reportedly told police that Sonam was present at the murder site and watched without intervening. Authorities are still working with Meghalaya Police to determine whether she remained in the region after the killing or returned to Indore.

Honeymoon Turns into Homicide

Raja Raghuvanshi had married Sonam on May 10 in Indore. Days later, the couple traveled to Shillong for their honeymoon. On May 21, they rented a scooter to visit Sohra (Cherrapunji) but went missing the following day. Authorities recovered Raja’s decomposed body from a gorge in the area on June 2. The post-mortem report revealed multiple sharp injuries and fatal head trauma.

The case took a new turn when Sonam surrendered at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on June 9. Despite her surrender, her father has publicly denied her involvement and accused law enforcement of fabricating the case.

Alleged Affair and Conspiracy

Investigators suspect Sonam maintained continuous contact with Raj Kushwaha throughout the trip. Police believe this communication, along with the financial support and her alleged presence at the murder site, points to a premeditated conspiracy.

Families Deny Accusations

Relatives of the accused have strongly rejected the allegations. Kushwaha’s mother claimed her son is innocent and had no connection to Sonam. His sister insisted he was working during the trip and demanded his release. Sonam’s father also challenged the police narrative, urging a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and accusing Meghalaya authorities of fabricating the story.