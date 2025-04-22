Imphal: A cadre of the Manipur People’s Army (MPA), the armed wing of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P), died of bullet injuries after a gun the colleague cadre was cleaning went off incidentally.

The MPA/UNLF-P, which is demanding sovereignty of Manipur, is currently engaged in peace talks with the government of India.

Naorem Thoujal-heiba, 29, succumbed to his injuries when a fellow cadre misfired the gun on April 20, according to a press release issued by the outfit’s Department of Publicity and Education Director Charairongba Thokchom

The Pambei-led UNLF/MPA deeply condoled the untimely demise of its Local Cadre (LC) Naorem Thoujal-heiba alias Anand and extended revolutionary salutes to the departed cadre.

Thoujal-heiba was the eldest of four siblings born to Naorem Dolen and Chaoba and is survived by his wife and two small children.

The outfit conveyed its solidarity with the grieving family and prayed for the soul of the departed revolutionary fighter to rest in peace.