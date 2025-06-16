Imphal: Manipur police on Sunday arrested two teenagers, alleged to the members of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei socio-cultural organisation, in connection with a case of assaults on a senior police officer and one police personnel in an attack by protestors in the Nambol Thongkha area of Bishnupur district.

Manipur police reports that Ngangom Nganthoi (18) of Langpok Makha Leikai, Bishnupur District, and Asem Amujao, also called Jackson (18) of Nambol Makha, Bishnupur District, were picked up from their houses.

They were arrested in connection with the assault case in which one senior police officer and one police personnel were grievously injured while dispersing a violent mob who had come out to support the bandh called by Arambai Tenggol (AT) at Nambol Bazar under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District on June 9, 2025. The arrestees are the members of AT.

The Bishnupur police have registered a suo moto case under FIR No. 39(6)2025 NBL-PS, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 189(5), 191(1), 190, 195(1), 223(a), 109(1), 118(1), and 351(2), relating to obstruction of duty, assault on public servants, unlawful assembly, and attempt to cause grievous hurt.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a member of his escort team were injured in an attack by protestors in the Nambol Thongkha area of Bishnupur district.

The incident occurred around 11.20 am amid a state-wide bandh called by the valley-based group Arambai Tenggol, following the recent arrest of its leader, Asem Kanan, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).