Imphal: Security forces have arrested three active militants belonging to two banned outfits from different districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

An active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Yawol Kanna Lup (Sorepa) was apprehended from Umathel Bazar in Kakching district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Another member of the same outfit was arrested on Wednesday from Mayang Imphal Thana Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district. He is alleged to have been involved in extortion, kidnapping, and recruitment of new members from Thoubal, Kakching, and Imphal West. A 9 mm pistol and live ammunition were recovered from his possession, police added.

In a separate operation, an active cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak-Pro) was arrested from Phougakchao-Ikhai Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

Security operations across Manipur have intensified since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The ongoing unrest has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13 this year following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Manipur Legislative Assembly, with its term valid until 2027, remains under suspended animation.