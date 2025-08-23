Imphal: Environmentalists and wildlife lovers have raised concerns that three bear species—the Himalayan Black Bear, Sloth Bear, and Malayan Sun Bear—once abundant along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, are now on the verge of extinction.

Rampant deforestation and indiscriminate hunting for meat, skin, gallbladder, and other body parts have pushed these species to the brink.

The warning came during a one-day wildlife awareness programme on “Bear Conservation” held at the community hall of the Maha Area Chiefs Association (MACA) in Panchai, Chandel district, on Friday. The event saw participation from 52 tribal chiefs representing villages across Chandel, which borders Myanmar to the south.

Organised by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandel, Government of Manipur, the programme was graced by DFO N Munal Meitei.

Addressing the gathering, Munal highlighted that out of the eight bear species found worldwide, three—Himalayan Black Bear, Sloth Bear, and Malayan Sun Bear—are native to Manipur. Among them, the Asiatic Black Bear (Himalayan Black Bear) remains the most numerous.

Munal warned that unchecked deforestation and hunting have endangered these species, which are now listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act. “If destructive activities continue, bears could vanish from Manipur’s forests, surviving only in photographs,” he cautioned.

Appealing to tribal chiefs from the Naga and Kuki communities, Munal urged them to promote awareness in their villages and work collectively for the conservation of endangered wildlife. He noted that the participation of the Kuki community in the programme not only aids bear protection but also symbolizes the gradual return of peace to the region.

The event also saw the presence of MACA chairman Angam Jasha, Range Officers Dausel Reuben (Chakpikarong) and K Pawankumar (Chandel), and WL Robertson, secretary of the Anallol Chiefs Association, who served as presidium members during the programme.