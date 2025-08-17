Imphal: The Thadou Inpi Mizoram (TIMZ), the apex body of the ethnic Thadou tribes in Mizoram, has urged the governments of Manipur and Mizoram to extend support to the peace process and work towards strengthening ties among the ethnic peoples belonging to the Thadous, Meiteis, and other Zo groups across the region.

In a statement, the TIMZ stated that the Thadou, a Mizo ethnic group with deep-rooted cultural and social ties to both Mizoram and Manipur, remains committed to a shared history of peaceful coexistence and holds no political demands that threaten the territorial integrity of either state.

Noting that the ongoing Manipur crisis has created challenges, the TIMZ added that the Thadou and other Zo-fate/Zohnahthlak tribes are often mistakenly identified as Kukis, causing confusion and tension.

Regarding the August 6 understanding between representatives of the Thadou and Meitei communities, who jointly agreed to advocate for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) using 1961 as the base year, the TIMZ appreciated the peace initiative, stating that it aims to protect the rights of indigenous communities.

Both sides pledged to uphold mutual respect for identity and integrity, marking a significant step toward healing strained inter-community relations.

