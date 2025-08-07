Imphal: A new skill development program, Tata STRIVE, aimed at training internally displaced persons (IDPs) and youth in Manipur, was announced on Thursday.

Launched by Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT) under Tata Trusts, the initiative is designed to provide structured skill training to enhance employability and improve livelihoods, particularly for IDP youth in the state.

During a meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Complex in Bishnupur, Rajarshi Mukherjee and Chiranjiv Guha, representatives from TATA STRIVE, explained the goals and scope of the program.

The initiative will focus on enrolling young IDPs, aged 18 to 25, in various hospitality-related courses, such as Food and Beverage Service, Front Office Associate, Guest Service Associate (Housekeeping), Commis Chef, Spa Treatments, and Pastry/Bakery Commis.

A key feature of the program is its emphasis on securing placement support for every participant, ensuring that they gain employment and career growth opportunities.

To qualify, applicants must have completed at least Class 10.

The meeting was chaired by Toijam Opendro, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, and organized in collaboration with the District Administration, the Manipur Society for Skill Development (MSSD), and the Department of Skill, Labour, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Government of Manipur.

Local officials, including Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), District Level Officers (DLOs), and Relief Camp Committee members, participated in the event.

Several attendees raised questions about the program’s implementation, reflecting strong local interest and support.

Approximately 60,000 people have been displaced in the state due to ongoing unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities, making this initiative a crucial step toward supporting those affected.

