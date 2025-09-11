Guwahati: The Manipur government on Thursday instructed forest officials to be on their toes to avert poppy cultivation in the state.

The directive was sent ahead of the poppy sowing season, which usually runs from September to April. In an order the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anurag Bajpai ordered all territorial divisional forest officers (DFOs) to keep strict vigil in their respective jurisdictions.

“As the season for poppy seed sowing and cultivation is approaching, all territorial DFOs are directed to keep a vigil on such possible cultivation by anti-social elements, which not only harm the ecology but also destroy the health of society,” the order stated.

The notification stressed that poppy cultivation on forest land violates provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

DFOs have been asked to ensure regular patrolling, deploy staff effectively, and make use of drone surveillance in coordination with the local police.

The order also asked that any identified poppy cultivation area must be destroyed immediately in accordance with standard operating procedures, with the assistance of the district administration, police, Narcotics and Affairs of Borders (NAB), and paramilitary forces.

