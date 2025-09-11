Imphal: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the Indian border state of Manipur on September 13, the General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, reviewed the law and order situation along the southern Indo-Myanmar border.

He undertook a comprehensive visit to the southern Churachandpur district of Manipur as part of his wider review of the security landscape across the state on Wednesday, a Defence Wing statement said on Thursday.

The visit encompassed key locations including Imphal, Bishnupur, and forward areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, reflecting the Corps’ continued commitment to maintaining operational readiness and fostering inter-agency coordination.

Lt Gen Pendharkar also engaged with personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police, and other security agencies deployed across the state.

His interactions focused on assessing the prevailing security dynamics, particularly in sensitive border regions, and commending the collective efforts of all ranks for their professionalism, dedication, and high morale under challenging conditions.

During his tour, the Corps Commander interacted with a combined strength of 61 individuals, comprising Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, and serving personnel of the Assam Rifles and Indian Army.

The gathering provided a meaningful platform to acknowledge the contributions of veterans and their families while reinforcing the enduring bond between the armed forces and the communities they serve.

Senior Ex-Servicemen were felicitated in recognition of their service, and a token of appreciation was presented as a gesture of respect and gratitude.

The Ex-Servicemen expressed heartfelt appreciation for the interaction, which reaffirmed the respect and recognition accorded to their service and sacrifices.

The statement added that the visit underscored the inclusive approach of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles to security management and their sustained outreach to veterans and local communities.

The Spear Corps Commander’s engagements across Manipur reflect a holistic approach to security, unity, and institutional solidarity, anchored in professionalism and mutual respect.