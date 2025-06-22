Imphal: Authorities lifted the total shutdown in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts after paying Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the death of a tribal woman during an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to reports on Sunday.

Security forces have taken strict security measures for the restoration of peace in the state.

The police reported on Sunday that the shutdown, which they imposed earlier in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, passed off without any untoward incidents, and they have restored normalcy in the districts.

The police confirmed that they have ensured the movement of 231 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 linking Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam amid strict security measures in all vulnerable locations to ensure free and safe movement.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) have called off the total shutdown they imposed across Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts following an agreement with the government on Saturday.

The protests began after the central security forces killed Hoikholhing Haokip, wife of the Langchingmanbi village chief, on June 19 in an operation they conducted in Churachandpur district. A total shutdown then followed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, on Saturday, representing the State authority, and leaders of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), acting on behalf of the victim’s family, executed a Deed of Agreement at the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur (KIC) complex.

As per the agreement, the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) battalion deployed under the 57 Mountain Division has allegedly admitted guilt and acknowledged responsibility for the act that led to the death of Hoikholhing Haokip.

Reports indicate that the Unit agreed to settle the matter under local tribal customary law and also agreed to perform rites and rituals known as ‘Hemkham’ – mandated under the tribal customary law.

Accordingly, the Unit produced several Hemkham materials and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. With the agreement signed and compensation delivered, they have officially lifted the total shutdown, the reports added.