Imphal: Security forces arrested seven cadres belonging to different proscribed groups during separate operations in Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said the arrested individuals were involved in extortion from schools, brick kiln owners, stone crushers, shops, and the general public in the valley areas. They were also accused of abduction for ransom and using intimidation in cases related to crimes against women and loan recovery.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Thoubal district, three members of the RPF/PLA were arrested from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai. They were identified as Angom Premjit Singh (33) of Phayeng Ching Khunou, Ningthoujam Urirei Devi (28) of Moreh, and Lourembam Madona Devi (26) of Uripok, all from Imphal West district.

Items recovered from them included a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, three mobile phones, Aadhaar and PAN cards, an ATM card, a list of schools in Thoubal Block where monetary demands had allegedly been made, and Rs 4,000 in cash.

In another operation, two cadres of the KYKL — Jiten Sana RK (41) of Pangei Lairam Mapal, Imphal East, and Jimson Aheibam (30) of Awangkhunou Sabal Leikai, Imphal West — were arrested.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An active cadre of the KCP (MFL), identified as Khoinaijam Robertson Singh (24) of Sawombung Thongkhong, Imphal East, was arrested from Taothong Khunou under Lamsang police station, Imphal West.

In a separate operation, one PREPAK cadre, Sarangthem Suresh Singh (20) of Huikap Makha Leikai, Imphal East, was arrested from Sawombung under Lamlai police station.