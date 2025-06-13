Imphal: Travel and transport between Ukhrul in Manipur and Dimapur in Nagaland have been badly affected for the second day, as large boulders and rockfalls have completely blocked National Highway 101 2-A near Tungjoy in Manipur’s Senapati district.

Officials reported that vehicular movement from Ukhrul, Tadubi, and Senapati to Dimapur via Kohima has come to a standstill. Many vehicles, including loaded trucks, oil tankers, and LPG carriers, are stranded along the highway.

The frequent landslides and rockfalls are being blamed on poor road infrastructure, including the lack of breast walls and proper drainage. These issues have turned highways in the hilly regions of the state into dangerous routes, especially during monsoon rains.

Despite efforts by the National Highway Authority of India, Public Works Department (PWD), and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), continuous rainfall has made the situation worse, causing repeated roadblocks and delays.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police reported that while NH 102 (Imphal to Dimapur) remains open, 165 goods-laden vehicles were moved via NH 37 (Imphal to Silchar) in the past 24 hours. Security has been tightened in vulnerable areas, with escorts provided for the safe passage of vehicles.

