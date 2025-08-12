Guwahati: The Rajya Sabha returned the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Monday, amid protests by Opposition MPs over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

A brief debate took place on both Bills during the session.

The Manipur Appropriation Bill authorizes the withdrawal and appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of Manipur to cover the state’s expenses for the financial year 2025-26. The GST Amendment Bill, 2025, aims to implement decisions made by the GST Council and replace the earlier Manipur GST Amendment Ordinance, 2025.

On Monday, Opposition MPs attempted to march to the Election Commission’s headquarters to protest against the SIR exercise but were stopped and detained midway. They returned to the Rajya Sabha while the debate on the Bills was in progress. The Opposition members demanded that their Leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, be allowed to speak and raised slogans condemning the SIR process in Bihar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Opposition for opposing the Manipur budget and GST bills. She stated that although the Opposition frequently voices concern about Manipur, when the state’s financial bills come up for discussion, they not only protest unrelated issues but also vote against the bills.

During the voting, many Opposition MPs, positioned in the Well of the House, were heard rejecting the Bills by shouting “no.” Despite their opposition, the two Money Bills were returned to the Lok Sabha through a voice vote.