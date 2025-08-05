Guwahati: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approved a resolution extending President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, introduced the resolution in the Upper House, while opposition members raised slogans in protest.

The resolution, titled “Continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August 2025,” received the House’s approval following its earlier passage in the Lok Sabha on July 30.

The central government had imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, shortly after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stepped down amid widespread violence and deepening political turmoil that had persisted for nearly two years.

By invoking Article 356 of the Constitution, the Centre assumed control of Manipur’s administration. The President, acting through the Governor, will now oversee the state’s governance.

According to the Home Ministry’s proclamation published in the Gazette of India, Parliament will exercise the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, effectively sidelining the state government.

This constitutional order authorizes the President to take over the Governor’s role in managing state affairs, while also suspending certain legislative provisions to enable direct rule from the Centre.

The Centre typically imposes President’s Rule when a state government cannot operate in line with constitutional standards. In Manipur’s case, prolonged instability and a deteriorating law and order situation prompted the move. With legislative powers suspended, the central government or Parliament will now handle all legislative decisions for the state.

President’s Rule can remain in force for up to six months at a time, provided Parliament gives its approval. During this period, the Union Government will manage the state’s affairs, and may call for fresh assembly elections if conditions permit.

The crisis in Manipur stems from ongoing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei population and the minority Kuki-Zomi communities. The clashes, fueled by disputes over land ownership, job reservations, and economic entitlements, have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people.