Imphal: Security forces have intensified anti-insurgency operations along the Manipur-Assam border following the arrest of an insurgent cadre allegedly associated with the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive).

In a series of operations conducted over the past two days in vulnerable areas of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, which share their western border with Assam, security personnel recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication devices.

Officials reported the developments on Wednesday.

Police identified the arrested cadre as 26-year-old Nongmaithem Naocha Meetei, a resident of Yaingangpokpi Makha Leikai under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East district.

He is allegedly linked to the proscribed PREPAK group.

Acting on his disclosure, a joint team of central and state police forces launched an operation in the general area of Rashidpur under Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam district.

During the operation, they busted a militant camp and recovered one 7.62mm SLR, one 5.56mm INSAS rifle, two pistols, six handheld radio sets with chargers, two magazines of different calibres, an ammunition pouch, and two pairs of jungle shoes.

Earlier, during a coordinated operation in Chaudharykhal village in Jiribam district and Savomphai village in Pherzawl district under Borobekra Police Station, the team seized additional weapons.

These included one 7.62mm AK-47, one 5.56mm INSAS LMG, one .303 rifle, a single-barrelled rifle, a 9mm pistol, two grenades, 36 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, four handheld radio sets, and three magazines of different rifles.