PPAM seeks Manipur MLAs stance on government formation

Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing political instability in Manipur, the People’s Progressive Alliance Manipur (PPAM), on Tuesday issued a strong ultimatum to all the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the state, demanding their stance on government formation within one week.

Addressing the reporters during a press conference in Imphal, Thokchom Sujata, a member of PPAM stated that, the failure to translate the demand into concrete action will result in the launch of a signature campaign to further pressure the elected representatives.

She stated that if the MLAs cannot form a government, the current administration should dissolve itself to pave the way for a new one.

During the conference Sujata criticized the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement in Parliament regarding the potential imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, stating it as ‘unacceptable’.

Sujata asserted that the situation on the ground has not significantly improved in the state despite the imposition of President’s rule.

She alleged that the authorities are not enforcing law and order uniformly across the hill and valley regions.

Sujata further stated the recent disappearance of a youth, Mukesh, amid the imposition of PR in the state marking as evidence of the continued insecurity faced by the people.

Following the insecurity faced by the people of Manipur, Sujata urged all MLAs to immediately clarify their position on government formation.

Moreover, she called on the MLAs to prioritize the needs of the state and exercise their own will and power in ruling, rather than waiting for directives from the central government.