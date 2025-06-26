Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur next month (July), during which he is likely to visit Imphal and Churachandpur to inaugurate several completed projects and announce new ones.

Sources report that preparations are underway for the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the newly completed civil secretariat in Imphal West district.

Additionally, work is in progress to construct a helipad in Churachandpur and repair roads.

Manipur Chief Secretary P.K. Singh is reportedly playing a key role in preparing for the Prime Minister’s potential visit, which would mark his first trip to the violence-hit state since the crisis between the two communities erupted on May 3, 2023.

Sources indicate that the Centre has begun compiling reports from various state government departments on completed projects and potential new initiatives. However, the exact date of the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur remains unconfirmed.

The Prime Minister’s last visit to Manipur was on January 4, 2019. Notably, Narendra Modi addressed the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha on July 3, 2024, stating that violence in Manipur was steadily declining and that efforts were being made continuously to normalise the situation.

He also urged the opposition to set aside politics and cooperate with the government to restore peace in the state.

Over 260 people have been killed in the course of the violence, while 58,000 are still languishing in relief centres set up across the state.

Due to the ongoing conflict, the Meiteis, the majority community in the state, remain under siege, as National Highways have been cut off from the warring Kuki-Zo people.