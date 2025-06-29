Imphal: Myanmar refugees sheltering in Kamjong district of Manipur have reportedly returned to their native country over the past few days, reports said on Sunday.

Over 7,000 Myanmar refugees had fled their homes due to the crisis and instability following the military coup in February 2021.

They took shelter in various relief camps located in remote border villages, including Namlee, Wanglee, Kenching, K. Asang Khullen, Makan, Punamram, Choro, Pilong, Phaikok, Huimin Thana, Shangkalok, and Kangum, all within the Kasom Khullen Subdivision of Kamjong District.

During their stay in the temporary camps, Indian authorities captured biometric data for over 6,000 refugees, excluding children under the age of five.

As the situation in the neighboring country improves, approximately 5,000 refugees have returned to Myanmar, while around 2,000 remain in Kamjong, according to the report.

During the current agricultural season, many refugees sheltering in the border areas have reportedly been commuting to their villages in Myanmar during the day for farming activities and returning to the camps in Kamjong by evening.

Most of them are poor and vulnerable agricultural workers.

Indian authorities have issued identity cards to the Myanmar refugees on humanitarian grounds to facilitate their identification, even though India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol.

The authorities have also provided food and essential supplies, including utensils, buckets, tarpaulins, and tins, at the relief camps.

Government officials stated that district administrators, with the assistance of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other agencies, are closely monitoring the situation.