Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested nine individuals, including seven militants affiliated with various proscribed groups, from multiple districts, officials said on Thursday.

A joint team of the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles apprehended an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) involved in extortion from Nugaipokpi Maning Leikai in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

Three militants, including two women from the same outfit, were arrested from Wabagai Lamkhai in Kakching district on Tuesday for their involvement in extortion.

Additionally, one active cadre of KCP(MFL) was detained from Pangaltabi Makha in Imphal East on Wednesday, while two extortionists were arrested from Keithelmanbi Vengpi in Kangpokpi district.

Intelligence-led combing and cordon-and-search operations are ongoing to apprehend those engaged in criminal activities across the state.

Two active cadres of the proscribed Peoples’ Liberation Army were also arrested near the India-Myanmar border pillar number 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Separately, security forces recovered six single-barrel rifles, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and three long-range mortars during a search operation at Dampi Ridge in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, the police added.