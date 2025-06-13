Imphal: North Eastern Council (NEC) has released Rs 6,19,49,507 in May 2025 for 9 projects in Manipur, according to the NEC yearbook 2025, a comprehensive compilation that underscores the steadfast commitment to the development of the North Eastern Region.

These funds were released to support a range of sectors, including tourism, industry, agriculture, transport and communication, science and technology, human resource development, irrigation, flood control and water management, and the promotion of culture and heritage, among others.

The NEC has released Rs 82,34,979 for the construction of a multi-facility centre at IGNTU-RCM, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

Integrated farming system model demonstration for sustained economic and livelihood Rs 37,50,000

Backward community for Zeme Tousem sub-division, Tamenglong district, Manipur, Rs 62,61,500

Construction of mini stadium at Luangrang (Nungnang), Noney district, Manipur, Rs 2,00,00,000

7 days livelihood skill developmenttechnology intervention training programm cum workshop and exhibition kouna craft (water reed) at Khongabok village, Thoubal district, Manipur Rs 8,00, 000

Provision for furniture and fixtures for the construction of SC/ST boys and girls hostel in respect of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Imphal, Rs 59,73,750

(a) Construction of a multi-utility building for the Thangal tribe in Senapati district headquarters

(b) construction of a 25-bedded residential hostel for girls at Makeng Cheijinba village, Senapati district, Manipur, and

(c) construction of common community pond at Angkailongdi village, Senapati district, Manipur Rs 1,35,69,278

Tissue culture facility for production of disease-free planting material of citrus Rs 26,40,000, Training program on cane and bamboo products for Churachandpur district, Manipur Rs 7,20,000.