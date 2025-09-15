Imphal: Two major rivers in Manipur, the mighty Iril and the Thoubal, breached their embankments at multiple locations during the ongoing monsoon flood, causing widespread destruction and displacing thousands in Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Monday.

The river breaches triggered large-scale humanitarian crises. Floodwaters submerged homes, destroyed infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and forced thousands into relief camps.

Manipur faces such flooding almost every monsoon, making it a recurring challenge for the state.

Officials reported extensive inundation across several localities, including Wangjing Wangkhei, Wangjing Hodamba, Wangjing SK Leikai, and Wangjing Laikol.

Floodwaters also submerged a relief camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex, further complicating rescue and relief efforts.

Landslides at Kairembikhok Mamang Ching blocked the Nongdambi River, which flows through the Wangjing-Tentha and Heirok Assembly Constituencies.

The blockage led to severe flooding in villages such as Kairembikhok, Shalungpham, Langmeithet, and Lourembam. Shalungpham alone saw over 200 homes inundated.

The swollen river also submerged large areas of Sangaiyumpham Part I in Khangabok.

Floodwaters swept away a wooden bridge that connected Yairipok Changamdabi (Imphal East) to Yairipok Malom (Thoubal), severing a vital transportation link and disrupting local movement.

The Thoubal River breached its embankment at Thoubal Haokha Mamang Leikai Thounaobjam, affecting nearby villages including Thoubal Wangmataba, Thoubal Sabaltonba, and Thoubal Okram.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, the Iril River breached its embankment at Kshetrigao Bengon in Imphal East, triggering major floods that submerged entire neighborhoods, destroyed livestock, and disrupted electricity and water supply. In the Lamlai Constituency, several areas, including Yaingangpokpi, Santi Khongbal, Sabungkhok Khunou, and others, faced severe flooding, which inundated houses, poultry farms, and fish farms.

Authorities reported that at least 3,000 households in and around Yaingangpokpi were affected by the torrential rains and flash floods.