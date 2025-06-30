Imphal: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has held a new round of talks with a joint delegation of three prominent Meitei Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in New Delhi.

The discussions, led by A.K. Mishra, Advisor to the MHA on Northeast Affairs, focused on five key issues aimed at resolving Manipur’s ongoing ethnic crisis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A 19-member delegation, representing the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), participated in the meeting.

Khuraijam Athouba, convener of COCOMI, stated that the discussions addressed critical issues impacting peace and stability across the state.

During the meeting, the CSOs presented the following demands: to provide adequate security for farmers in vulnerable areas and the foothills of Manipur; to facilitate free movement of people throughout the state; to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to identify illegal immigrants and safeguard the indigenous population; to reject the legitimacy of Kuki-Zo-Hmar insurgent groups operating under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the central government; and to investigate the May 20 Gwaltabi incident, which involved alleged errant security personnel instructing a media team to conceal the ‘Manipur State Transport Corporation’ signage on a bus carrying journalists and Information Department officials in Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources indicate that the MHA is also slated to hold a separate dialogue with Kuki armed groups, currently under the SoO agreement, on July 4 in the national capital.