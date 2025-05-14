Imphal: Kuki Zo Village Volunteers–Eastern Zone (KZVV-EZ) has prohibited any individual from the Meitei community from entering or accessing Kuki villages or territories in Manipur.

This includes restrictions on attending the fifth edition of the Siroi Lily Festival, scheduled from May 20 to 24, 2025, in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

There are a couple of Kuki villages on the road from Imphal to Ukhrul.

Information and publicity wing Eastern Zone-KZVV in a statement directed the Meiteis to refrain from entering or crossing the Kuki areas at any time, until the establishment of a separate administrative arrangement.

It also warns that any violation of the directive will be considered intentional, and individuals shall bear full responsibility for any consequences that may follow.

Further is also stated that the Tangkhul Naga community will also understand and respect the gravity of the sentiments and the necessity of issuing this communique during a critical time in the collective history.

The grand opening of the festival will be held at Shirui Village, the famed ShiRock will be held at Bakshi Ground, and the cultural cum closing ceremony will be held at Ukhrul Headquarters.

Manipur government allocates Rs. 6.30 Crores for Shirui Lily Festival 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the rare Lily species, and transport arrangements from Imphal to Ukhrul have also been made for the smooth passage of the participants, for which the state government has made transport services for the festival.