Imphal: Representatives from key Meitei civil society organizations (CSOs) in Manipur are scheduled to meet with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi on Monday, June 30.

The discussions will focus on the ongoing ethnic conflict that has plagued the state.

A joint delegation from the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) will participate in the talks.

Khuraijam Athouba, convenor of COCOMI, stated in a press conference that the delegation aims to convey the “concerns and frustrations of the people” to MHA officials.

S Bhubon, a senior member of AMUCO, highlighted that a primary objective of the meeting is to ensure the territorial integrity of Manipur remains unaffected.

The delegation will also address immediate and long-term strategies to protect farmers in the peripheral regions of the Imphal valley from threats. Other critical topics for discussion include the safe opening of highways for all and the urgent issue of internally displaced persons and their resettlement.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, resulting in over 260 deaths and thousands displaced.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Central government imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The state assembly, whose term extends until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.