Imphal: Meira Paibis (torch bearers), popularly known as the women vigilante groups of Manipur, pledged and exchanged vows to preserve the unity, integrity, security, and peaceful coexistence among the indigenous people of the state.

Several Meira Paibis from different districts across Manipur converged at the Kangla Uttra (also known as Kangla Uttra Sanglen), the ancestral coronation hall of the Manipur kings, located within the Kangla heritage site in Imphal, on Sunday.

Ningthemcha Sana Yaima, popularly known as RK Meghen, former chairman of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), one of the most powerful underground groups in the state, led the pledge.

The Peace Committee Kangleipak, Manipur, organized the ceremony at the Uttra Sanglen, a significant site that served as the seat of Manipur’s political power for centuries and holds deep cultural and historical significance for the Meitei people.

Located within the Kangla Fort, a historic fortified palace in Imphal, the site gained particular historical significance after Manipuri forces killed five British officers in 1891. The incident prompted the British to bombard Kangla, leading to the loss of sovereignty of the princely state of Manipur in its final war of independence against British rule.

The Kangla Uttra was rebuilt in 2011, and ongoing efforts are being made to preserve its historical and cultural integrity.

Kangla, including the Kangla Uttra, remains a sacred place for the people of Manipur and represents their traditions, culture, and indigenous identity.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, RK Meghen said that the spirit of nationalism and peaceful coexistence among the indigenous people of the state continues to endure, despite various forces attempting to destabilize Manipur’s integrity.

Meira Paibis from various parts of the state, including Kumbi, Moirang, Phubala, Phoubakchao Ithai, Thambnapokpi, Leingangtabi, Sanasabi, Kanglatombi, and Thoubal Athokpam, participated in the ceremony.