Guwahati: The Film Education and Welfare Foundation (FEWF), Maharashtra, presented the awards for the 6th Roshani International Film Festival (RIFF) on Sunday, where Manipuri feature film Ashengba Iral won three honours.

Kshetrimayum Subadani, renowned Manipuri writer and producer of the film, received the Best Script Award – Special Mention, Best Producer Award – Special Mention, and Best Feature Film Award for her outstanding contribution.

The RIFF Special Mention awards, conferred by FEWF, recognise excellence through certificates of merit and trophies, though they do not carry cash prizes.

Ashengba Iral is based on a story written by Subadani and produced under the banner of Dosuyali Film Production, Manipur. The film was directed by OC Meira, with screenplay by Manaobi MM. It stars Avi Khundrakpam, Ithoi Oinam, Rashi, and Nongthanganbi in key roles, and was presented by Leishang of Leishna Company.

The film has previously earned wide acclaim, winning Best Music Director, Best Female Singer, and Best Child Artiste at the 15th Manipur State Film Awards 2023. It also secured the Best Feature Film North East and Best Director at the Prag Cine Awards 2023, a Jury Mention at the 2nd NIRI International Film Festival 2023 in Kolkata, and multiple honours including Best Editor and Best Child Artiste at the SSS MANIFA 2023.

Subadani, also a short story writer, has earlier produced Manipuri feature films Leikhamton, Icheton, and short films such as Tingkhang Satpa, Leiyisingi Wangmada, and Lockdown.

The production team expressed happiness over the recognition at RIFF, calling it a proud moment for Manipuri cinema.