Imphal: A 20-year-old man has been arrested with 6.5 kilograms of suspected opium, estimated to be worth around Rs 70,000 in regional illegal markets, during a joint operation in southern Manipur, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs about an ongoing drug trafficking network, a combined team of the Assam Rifles, Churachandpur district police, and the Manipur Police Anti-Drug Cell launched a targeted operation within the past 24 hours.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation culminated in the arrest of Mangminlian Suantak, a resident of Songkong Kuki-Zo village, located near the Indo-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district.

Suantak was arrested near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station. During the search, authorities recovered 6.5 kilograms of suspected opium, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone from his possession.

According to police sources, Suantak admitted during preliminary questioning that he procured the narcotics from contacts operating in the border areas and supplied them to clients in the northwestern regions of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The opium was reportedly hidden in specially-designed secret compartments within his motorcycle, allowing him to bypass security and routine inspections undetected.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused and the seized items have been taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway.