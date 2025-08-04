Imphal: A woman and her son lost their lives in a road accident near the gate of Thoubal District Hospital in Manipur on Monday morning.

The victims, identified as Soibam (O) Premila, 48, and her son Soibam Arjun, 20, were residents of Pakhangkhong village in Thoubal district.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 AM when the two were on their way to the hospital for medical treatment. While approaching the facility on a two-wheeler driven by Arjun, they were involved in a head-on collision with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Following the collision, both mother and son fell unconscious on the road. Moments later, a speeding four-wheeler struck and ran over them. Both died on the spot.

Police officials reached the scene shortly after and confirmed that the four-wheeler involved in the incident has been impounded. The driver is currently in custody, and a case has been registered in connection with the accident.

The bodies were later shifted to JNIMS Hospital in Imphal for post-mortem. An investigation is ongoing.