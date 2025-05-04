Imphal: Manipur police, with the assistance of the central security forces, conducted serial raids at the suspected locations in connection with the gun salute incident at Saikul in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

A police report stated that 5 single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms had been seized, though no arrests were made during the operations.

These followed after armed men paid gun salutes in memory of those martyred in the observation of the 2nd anniversary of Manipur violence at a location in Saikul under the aegis of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on Saturday.

The report further stated that in connection with the gun salute incident at Saikul, Kangpokpi District, that occurred on Saturday, an FIR has been registered in the case.

Local leaders and elders were summoned to the concerned Police Station.

The report added that raids will continue to arrest the miscreants and seize other guns. Organizers of the programme will be dealt with as per the law.