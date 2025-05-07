Manipur: Weapons, and explosives seized in 36-hour search operations

Imphal: Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and military-grade equipment during intelligence-based combing operations in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts of Manipur over the past 36 hours, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

In Thoubal district, a cordon and search operation was carried out at Wangjing Tekcham under Thoubal Police Station by a joint team. While no arrests were made during the operation, a significant quantity of weapons and tactical gear was seized.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur Police arrest duo in appointment fraud

Among the recovered items were one .303 rifle with a magazine, one 9 mm pistol, another 9 mm pistol without a magazine, one No. 36 high-explosive hand grenade, and nine live rounds of .303 ammunition.

In addition, the team recovered three tear smoke shells with soft nose (long-range), one tear smoke shell (CS), one tear smoke shell (long-range), and one 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with a rubber bullet. Communication equipment found at the site included two Baofeng walkie-talkie sets, one Kenwood walkie-talkie set, and a Kenwood charger.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur government seizes 216 Kg of banned plastic in Imphal

In a separate operation conducted in Bishnupur district, security personnel launched a combing effort at Phonsenphai Gap near Kwakta Ward No. 8 under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station.

This search led to the recovery of one .303 rifle with a magazine, one .22 semi-automatic rifle with a magazine, and one .303 bolt action rifle without a magazine.

Also Read: DRDO successfully tests anti-submarine weapon system

The team also seized two 12 bore single-barrel guns, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, ten rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition, three rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition, and one round of 5.56 mm live ammunition. In addition to firearms and ammunition, five bulletproof plates, five bulletproof jackets, and three bulletproof helmets were also recovered.

Officials stated that these operations were part of a broader effort to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons in the region and ensure public safety. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin and intended use of the recovered arms and equipment.