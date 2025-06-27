Manipur vehicle lifter

Imphal: The anti-vehicle lifting unit of the Manipur police commandos arrested an alleged vehicle lifter and recovered one Honda Activa in the southern Thoubal district of Manipur on Thursday, police stated on Friday.

According to police reports, acting on a tip, the commandos of the Thoubal police station, with the assistance of the public, arrested the vehicle lifter while he was in the act of stealing a vehicle from Babu Bazar in Thoubal district, Manipur.

Police alleged that the arrested vehicle lifter, identified as Aribam Momo, also known as Ithem (32), a resident of Sangaiyumpham Puleipokpi, Thoubal district actively involved in lifting vehicles in the southern part of the Imphal Valley, especially in the Thoubal and Kakching districts, during the past few months.

Upon his arrest, authorities recovered one anti-lock jack, which he allegedly used to bypass vehicles’ electronic self-starter devices, and one Honda Activa 6G in mat marshal green, which he had previously stolen from Thoubal Haokha.

“He always targeted two-wheelers parked at the malls, roadsides, bazaars, and other places. After stealing the vehicle, he hid it in a safe location before selling it in another district, ” the police added.

