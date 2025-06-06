Imphal: Manipur Police commandos on Thursday arrested the alleged chairman of an underground outfit, United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), along with two associates, in the southern parts of the Imphal airport, an official stated on Friday.

The operation led to the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, communication devices, and vehicles.

The official stated that the Manipur Police commando conducted intelligence-based combing operations in the area of Ghari Makha Leikai area near Imphal airport, under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District.

During the operation, the team apprehended three active cadres of the UPPK, including the outfit’s chairman, from the said location.

Later, the police identified the arrested individuals as Konthoujam Homeshwor Singh alias Chingkhei (65), Chairman of UPPK, from Khurai Thangjam Leikai Chingangbam Leirak, Imphal East District, Kayenpaibam Shinghajit Singh (56), of Konthoujam Kangjeibung Mapal, currently residing in Ghari Makha Leikai, Imphal West District, and Leitanthem Dhananjoy Meitei alias DJ alias Punshiba (45), of Thambalkhong Ayangpalli, currently residing in Khurai Ahongei Leikai, Imphal East District.

From their possession, authorities seized two .45 mm pistols with two magazines loaded with 17 live rounds, one M-20 pistol with one magazine loaded with 5 live rounds, three suspected forged gun licenses, four mobile phones with SIM cards, a two-wheeler, and one side bag, the official noted.

The official added that the team handed over the arrested individuals and the seized items to the concerned police station for legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law.

Notably, a splinter group of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) formed the UPPK, also known as PREPAK-UPPK, on November 6, 2008.

While official sources declared the UPPK and its armed wing, Kangleipak People’s Army (KPA), dissolved on April 4, 2016, the outfit had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with both central and state governments on May 24, 2013, to restore Manipur’s lost sovereignty. Since signing the MoU, UPPK cadres were reportedly adhering strictly to cease-fire ground rules.