Imphal: The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-signatory of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Indian government, has claimed responsibility for Monday’s ambush at Mongjang village in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

A total of four persons -three cadres of the SoO signatory Kuki National Army (KNA), the armed wing of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and an elderly woman lost their lives in the attacks.

The UKNA’s information and publicity department stated that they punished Thenkhothang Haokip, also known as Thahpi (48), and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Kuki National Organisation/Kuki National Army (KNO/KNA). He killed UKNA leader (L) Tamin Hunter and the organisation’s PRO (L) Satkhoha, and caused the deaths of more than 30 Kuki people.

The statement indicates that unidentified gunmen shot dead UKNA camp commander Thangminlal Haokip, also known as Tamin Hunter, at Geljang village near Leimatak in May 2024. Additionally, unidentified gunmen shot dead another outfit’s PRO, Satkhohao Haokip, at his house in Churachandpur town on the night of September 30 and October 1, 2024.

The UKNA statement alleged that whenever UKNA cadres go on leave, Thahpi intimidates the cadres and keeps them unable to enjoy their leave. The KNO/KNA is one of 25 Kuki-Zo underground organisations currently under the SoO pact with the Indian government.

The UKNA’s statement follows, while the Manipur police and central security forces are launching operations to arrest the culprits involved in the killings of 4 persons.

In this regard, the Manipur police morning bulletin states that a firing incident occurred on June 30, 2025, at around 1 pm near K Mongjang village, under Churachandpur PS, Churachandpur district. Security forces rushed to the spot upon receipt of the news.

Police found four individuals dead: three men inside a bullet-ridden Hyundai Creta car and a woman lying nearby. Authorities identified the deceased as: 1) Phalhing (72) of Koite village, 2) Thenkhothang @ Thahpi (48) of Matejang, 3) Seikhogin (35) of Teiseng, and 4) Lengouhao (35) of Chengkon. Preliminary investigation suggests that an ambush hit the Hyundai Creta car, which led to the deaths of those inside the vehicle.

Police at Churachandpur PS have registered an FIR in connection with the case for further investigation. Security forces have taken measures to prevent any escalation of violence and have launched operations to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.