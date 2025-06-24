Imphal: In a major anti-insurgency operation, security forces on Monday arrested two suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from three separate locations in Manipur.

According to police reports, an active cadre of the KCP, identified as Sadokpam Manoj Meitei, aged 23, a resident of Sagolband Moirang Hanuba under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West District, was arrested from his residence. During the arrest, security personnel recovered one mobile phone and two SIM cards from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on information disclosed during his on-the-spot interrogation, security forces, with assistance from local police, proceeded to arrest another KCP member from Kiyam Siphai Khong Ahanbi, which falls under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal District.

He was identified as Nongthombam Roshanta Singh, aged 45, originally from Huikap Makha Leikai under Andro Police Station in Imphal East District, and currently residing in Kiyam Siphai Khong Ahanbi. From him, authorities recovered two mobile phones, two SIM cards, and one wallet.

Further revelations from the suspects led the joint team to a third operation, carried out in the Kangchup Kharang Hills and Porom Hills in Imphal West.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During this operation, the team recovered a modified .303 rifle without a magazine, a defective 9 mm carbine along with a non-functional magazine, and two single-barrel guns. In addition, four pistols with corresponding magazines, four locally made pipe bombs, and one smoke grenade were seized.

The team also found a BAOFENG handheld communication device with its charger, two 12-bore cartridges, one empty cartridge case from AK-series ammunition, and three camouflage shirts.

Authorities believe that these operations have delivered a strong blow to the activities of the KCP in the region. Further investigations are underway.