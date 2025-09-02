Guwahati: Security personnel recovered two hand grenades near the residence of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal on Monday, police confirmed.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans stationed at Bal Vidya Mandir School, located just 50 meters from the MP’s home in Palace Compound, spotted the explosives at the school’s main gate.

The bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene and determined that both grenades were missing their detonators, making them non-functional and incapable of being triggered.

Police registered a case at Porompat Police Station and launched an investigation to identify those responsible for placing the grenades and their possible motives.

Authorities are currently examining whether any specific group orchestrated the act and what message it may have intended to send.

