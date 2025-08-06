Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police commandos and central security forces arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Imphal East district for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made during separate operations carried out at different locations based on specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningombam Abung Meitei, also known as Ibomcha (50), of Huidrom Awang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, and Ningthoujam Konungjao Meetei (33), of Keibi Khulen Makha Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station.

Meitei was arrested from Pourabi Hidumbi, while Meetei was apprehended from his residence.

Items recovered from their possession include: One 9mm pistol with magazine, Two live rounds of 9mm ammunition, One Vespa scooter, Two mobile phones, One Aadhaar card

Police stated that both individuals were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of arms and ammunition. They have been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.

