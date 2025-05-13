Imphal: Central security forces, in coordination with the Manipur police, apprehended two individuals on Monday for their alleged involvement in the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Imphal East district.

The Manipur police control room reported that central security forces, with assistance from the Sagolmang police station, arrested the two individuals who participated in a mob attack on the RSS office at Haraorou in Imphal East District.

The mob carried out the attack in November 2024, originating from Yumnam Khunou Awang Leikai under the jurisdiction of Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East District.

After playing a key role in the attack, the two suspects evaded police efforts to capture them.

Authorities identified the arrested individuals as Haobijam Khumarjit (45) and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh, also known as Naobi (41), both residents of Yumnam Khunou Awang Leikai, Imphal East District.

The report added that police later took custody of the arrested individuals under relevant sections of the law to proceed with legal action.

These arrests followed a call made by Sohan Giri, founder and national president of the RSS, during the Chalo Manipur campaign held in Delhi on May 3, 2025.

Giri urged authorities to ensure proper rehabilitation for internally displaced persons affected by two years of ethnic violence, which has displaced over 60,000 people from their ancestral homes. Many continue to live in difficult conditions in relief camps.