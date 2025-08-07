Imphal: Manipur traffic police detained 68 individuals and imposed fines totaling Rs. 1,16,500 for various motor vehicle violations within 24 hours, according to officials.

Additionally, 14 vehicles were confiscated for non-compliance with traffic regulations, including driving without a Registration Certificate (RC) and the absence of number plates.

As part of the crackdown, tinted films were removed from 20 vehicles during the operation, which mainly focused on public areas across Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts.

In parallel, security forces, including the CRPF and Manipur Rifles, are conducting ongoing search operations and securing vulnerable areas across the state.

Meanwhile, authorities have ensured the smooth movement of 277 vehicles transporting essential supplies along NH-37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam.

Strict security measures have been enforced at key locations, with dedicated convoys escorting vehicles through sensitive stretches to ensure safe and unimpeded transportation.