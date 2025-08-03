Imphal: The Government of Manipur is set to enhance the state police force with the establishment of a new Secretariat Police Station at Mantripukhri, about ten kilometers from Imphal, and the creation of 12 new Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) posts.

Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, in an official statement, stated that the state government has approved a significant proposal submitted by the Manipur Police Department for the establishment of the new police station at Mantripukhri and the creation of twelve new SDPO posts in various districts, mostly in the hill areas.

There will be one SDPO each at Supermeina Police Station, New Kheithelmani Police Station, and Kangpokpi Police Station in Kangpokpi district; Kasom Khullen and Kamjong Police Stations in Kamjong district; Tengnoupal Police Station in Tengnoupal district; Parbung Police Station in Pherzawl district; Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district; Tamei Police Station in Tamenglong district; and Noney Police Station in Noney district. All of these districts are located in the hills. Additionally, one SDPO will be posted at the New Capital Complex in Imphal East, a valley district.

The DGP, Rajiv Singh, also said that the creation of the new posts and the police station is aimed at strengthening the force to maintain peace and normalcy in this border state.

The Manipur Police currently has a total strength of 44,388 personnel.

