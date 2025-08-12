Imphal: Security has been intensified across Manipur ahead of Patriots’ Day, 2025, on August 13 (Wednesday), amid intelligence inputs regarding the movement of anti-social elements and terrorists in the hilly regions of the state.

Ahead of the Patriots’ Day celebrations, security forces apprehended three insurgents along with arms and ammunition, and detained 11 suspects during multiple operations at vulnerable locations in the state.

People across the state commemorate Patriots’ Day every year to honour the heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the state’s sovereignty.

According to Manipur Police’s morning report, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), one Mayengbam Amitab Singh, also known as Khaba (32), of Wabagai Thingel Leikai, Kakching district, from the Tekcham Maning Ching area under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal district, on Monday.

Preliminary investigation established his active involvement in a case of firing at commando personnel, and another case involving threats issued to employees of the National Institute of Technology, Imphal.

From his possession, the team seized one .32 pistol along with a magazine, 50 live rounds of various calibres, four INSAS magazines, and two mobile phones along with two SIM cards

Following his disclosure, law enforcement arrested another cadre of the KCP (Apunba City Meitei), namely Wakambam Sunilkanta Meitei (25), of Pungdongbam Awang Leikai, from his locality in Imphal East district.

In a third operation, security forces apprehended an active cadre of KCP (Noyon), Huidrom Suder Singh, also known as Sanathoi or Salai (39), of Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East district, from Khurai Chaithabi Leirak, under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East district. They alleged that he was involved in extortion activities in the Khabeisoi area to raise funds for the banned organization. Security personnel seized two mobile phones from his possession.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Police reports stated that security forces set up a total of 111 nakas/checkpoints across various districts of Manipur and detained 11 suspects.