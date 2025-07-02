Imphal: Security forces arrested three cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) who were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting educational institutions in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The arrests were made on Tuesday during joint raids conducted by central security forces and local police at multiple locations in the district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The first arrest took place at Keirao Lairembi Leikai under Irilbung Police Station, where a senior KCP (NOYON/MFL) member identified as Khoirom Ingoton Singh, also known as Tomba, aged 48, was apprehended from his residence.

Following his interrogation, security personnel launched a second operation at Khurai Kongkham Leikai under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station, which resulted in the arrest of Khulem Tulajit Meitei, also known as Tulen, aged 21. He is reportedly a cadre of the KCP (Apunba) faction.

In the final operation, conducted at Khurai Chaithabi Leirak, another active member of KCP (PWG), identified as Md Ajad Khan alias Kathokpa, aged 29 and a resident of Khabeisoi Sabal Leikai, was taken into custody.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the course of these operations, security personnel recovered a single-barrel firearm, a 9 mm pistol loaded with two live rounds, bulletproof helmets, jackets and protective plates.

In addition, three wireless radio communication sets, several demand letters issued by the banned outfit, and three mobile phones along with SIM cards were also seized from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were actively extorting money from schools and other educational institutions in the area.