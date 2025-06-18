Imphal: A joint team of central and state forces arrested three active members of banned outfits during separate operations conducted on Tuesday in Bishnupur and Imphal West districts of Manipur.

Official sources on Wednesday confirmed that the arrested individuals were involved in widespread extortion targeting the general public, local traders, government employees, and educational institutions. The security forces also recovered a firearm, mobile phones, and cash from the arrested individuals.

In the first operation, conducted at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur police station, two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were apprehended.

They have been identified as Khomdram Joy Singh, also known as Khagemba, aged 51, of Nambol Lourembam, presently residing at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, and Maibam Memcha Devi, aged 49, a resident of Wangoo Mamang Sabal in Bishnupur district.

Security personnel recovered a .32 pistol with an empty magazine along with four mobile phones from their possession.

In a separate operation carried out at Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai near the Manipur Legislative Assembly, the joint forces arrested another active insurgent belonging to the KCP (Miyambi Fingang Lanmee) faction.

The arrested individual has been identified as Yumnam Jenica, aged 22, a resident of Moirangkampu Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. A mobile phone and Rs. 2,500 in cash were seized from her during the operation.