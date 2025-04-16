Manipur: Three insurgents arrested at Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: Indian security forces arrested three insurgents from the Manipur valley, along with several incriminating items, during a raid near the Indo-Myanmar border, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out by the Assam Rifles with assistance from the Moreh police, took place on Tuesday night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals, identified as Ningombam Shyam Singh (32), Chingangbam Johnson Meitei, also known as Angomcha Meitei (30), and Md Sohel Khan (25), are alleged members of the banned United National Liberation Front-Koireng group (UNLF-K).

They were apprehended during a swift raid as they attempted to infiltrate Indian territory in the area near Border Pillar 81, Sub Pillar 3, under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station in Tengnoupal District, Manipur, which lies adjacent to Myanmar.

The seized materials and the arrested individuals were handed over to the Moreh police station for further legal action under the appropriate sections of the law. The UNLF-K is known to be advocating for the restoration of Manipur’s sovereignty.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!