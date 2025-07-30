Imphal: A joint team of central and state police arrested three alleged drug traffickers and seized nearly three kilograms of high-quality heroin that had been smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar.

The team also recovered ten firearms and a grenade launcher during two coordinated operations conducted along the international border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Authorities estimated the street value of the confiscated heroin to be approximately Rs 15 crore in the international narcotics trade.

Officials reported on Wednesday that the special operations group, which included both local police and central forces, conducted the raids in the villages of L. Kanan and Songpi over the past 36 hours.

In the first operation, the joint team apprehended three individuals from L. Kanan village, located under the jurisdiction of Behiang Police Station in Churachandpur district.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Ginmang Haokip, aged 40, from Hengkot village; Seikholen, aged 45, from Kipgen Veng; and Lalzui Vaiphei, aged 52, from Ngathal village.

From their possession, the security forces seized 269 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing approximately 2.95 kilograms, along with three mobile phones.

In a second operation conducted in the Songpi village area under Churachandpur Police Station, the same team discovered a large cache of illegal weapons.

They recovered four 9mm pistols with three magazines, six single-barrel rifles, one M79 grenade launcher, and one .22 caliber rifle, along with a magazine.

Authorities confirmed that these operations were part of a targeted crackdown on transnational drug trafficking and arms smuggling across the Indo-Myanmar border. Investigations into the network behind the seizures are currently underway.