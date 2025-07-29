Guwahati: A woman died on Monday after giving birth at the state government-run Thoubal District Hospital in Manipur’s Thoubal district, prompting allegations of medical negligence and sparking violent protests.

Vandals damaged hospital property after the incident, halting emergency services and blocking the casualty wards for several hours on Tuesday morning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After learning about the death of Maibam (Ongbi) Samita, 32, a resident of Tekcham Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district, her family and local residents protested at the hospital. They alleged that negligence during surgery, specifically the cutting of her bladder, caused her death.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy at around 10 am on Monday, and at around 10 pm the same day, the hospital informed the family that she had passed away.

“This news sparked outrage among family members and local residents, who gathered at the hospital to protest. There was a standoff between the protesters and hospital staff when they arrived at the scene,” a police official stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tensions escalated, resulting in the vandalism of some hospital property. The situation subsided after police intervention. The police later transferred the body to JNIMS Hospital in Imphal East for post-mortem, they added.

Maibam Ojit, 35, husband of the deceased, said, “They killed my wife with the wrong treatment. She came to the hospital in good health and was able to walk on her own. After the surgery, something went wrong.” He added that Samita had another child and called for appropriate compensation for their future.

The police, meanwhile, have indicated that they will initiate an investigation if a formal complaint is filed.