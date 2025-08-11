Imphal: Two underground groups in Manipur have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on August 15, 2025, to boycott India’s Independence Day celebrations, according to separate press statements released on Monday.

The Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) and the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) announced that while the bandh will impact most services, emergency services, including media, medical, water supplies, fire services, religious ceremonies, and electricity, will remain exempted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SOREPA, also known as the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, called for a complete shutdown from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Independence Day, urging the public to stay indoors.

In its statement, SOREPA’s publicity and organization secretary, MC Yaiphabi, reiterated the outfit’s support for similar actions in the Western South East Asia (WESEA) and Kashmir regions, calling for solidarity with groups opposing India’s rule.

Similarly, the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) announced an 11-hour general strike on the same day, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., to protest the commemoration of India’s Independence Day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Both groups are protesting the merger of Manipur with India in 1949, calling it an illegal annexation.

They have urged the public to remain indoors and boycott the Independence Day celebrations to highlight their opposition to the merger and to demand recognition of Manipur’s sovereignty.